MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says a woman missing since the end of July has been found safe.
According to deputies, 28-year-old Amanda King was last seen at her Garden Creek Road home in Marion around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, July 31.
She is described as standing 5'1'' tall with short, spiky brown hair and gray eyes.
The sheriff's office thanked the public for their assistance in locating King.
