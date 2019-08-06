MCDOWELL COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a person they say broke into a storage facility at Nebo Space Center, and stole dozens of remote-control helicopters.
The crime was reported on Tuesday, July 16 by the owner of the storage facility on Old Highway 10 East.
She told officials that someone took between 30-40 model flying helicopters, and two televisions sometime between Wednesday, July 10 and 1 p.m. on July 16.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who is responsible, is asked to contact Detective Patrick Guion at (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
