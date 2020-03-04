MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a woman last seen March 2.
Deputies say Savannah Michelle Jimison, 23, left her Sun Ridge Drive home in Marion around 9 p.m. Monday. Her family tells officials she has not been heard or seen from since.
Jimison stands 5'9'' tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Deputies say that though she has blonde hair in the above photo, she currently has black hair.
When she left her residence, Jimison was driving a white Nissan Altima with NC Tag #PKB-1368.
Anyone with information on Jimison's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.
