MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a Nebo man with assault after he attacked his disabled grandmother.
According to deputies, they were called out to Briar Patch Drive on February 1 around 10 p.m. in reference to an assault.
Upon their arrival, they found a 69-year-old woman outside on the ground with injuries to her hands, arms and neck.
Deputies determined that the woman is the grandmother of Corey Lee Beck, 26. The two live together, along with the woman's son.
It is alleged that Beck became angry with his grandmother, dragging her and her wheelchair outside and assaulting her.
Deputies say that during the assault, the woman's son-in-law came over from his nearby home to break up the commotion. He eventually shot Beck in the leg in an attempt to get him off the elderly woman.
No charges have been filed against the son-in-law.
Beck was charged with assault on an individual with disabilities and transported to Grace Hospital in Morganton.
The woman was taken to Mission Hospital in McDowell.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.
