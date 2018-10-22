MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Burke County man was charged with sex crimes involving a child.
Deputies said Jonathan Ray Register, 19, of Morganton was arrested and charged with statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Register is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old male earlier in 2018.
