MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man they say broke into a local Baptist church on April 24.
According to deputies, a man reportedly broke into Vein Mountain Baptist Church on US 221 South in Marion in the afternoon.
The suspect caused $150 worth of damage to a window to enter the church. He also stole two bags of potato chips.
Anyone with information on who the chip burglar may be is asked to contact Detective Billie Brown at (828) 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME, or text "MCDOWELLSO" to 888777.
