James Chadwick Angel, 15, was last seen at his home in Dyartsville on April 7, 2020. 

 Source: McDowell County Sheriff's Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says a teen who ran away on April 7 has been safely located. 

According to deputies, 15-year-old James Chadwick Angel was last seen just after 2 p.m. on April 7 at his Old Burton Drive residence in the Dyartsville area. 

Angel is about 5'11'' tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. The last time the teen was seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie, a blue hat with "LA" on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack. 

On April 14, deputies announced that James had been located unharmed. 

