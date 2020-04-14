MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says a teen who ran away on April 7 has been safely located.
According to deputies, 15-year-old James Chadwick Angel was last seen just after 2 p.m. on April 7 at his Old Burton Drive residence in the Dyartsville area.
Angel is about 5'11'' tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. The last time the teen was seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie, a blue hat with "LA" on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.
On April 14, deputies announced that James had been located unharmed.
MORE NEWS:
Upstate business donating portion of t-shirt sales to United Way of Greenville's COVID-19 relief fund
Asheville police investigating stabbing incident in Biltmore Village
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.