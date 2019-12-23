MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office say a runaway teen who was last seen Friday, December 20, has been found.
According to deputies, Angyl Anne Skye Stevens was last seen at McDowell High School on Friday. They say she finished all her classes, but never returned home on the bus.
Her current address is on Deer Park Road in Nebo.
The 17-year-old is described as standing 5'10'' tall and weighing around 170 pounds. Angyl has brown hair, and was last seen wearing jeans and a pink camouflage shirt.
On Monday, December 23, deputies say Angyl had been located.
