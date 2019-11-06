MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe had broken into a man's storage building on several occasions, and stolen various items.
According to deputies, the break-ins at the Mudcut Road property began the week of August 17. At that time, the suspect broke in, and took more than $18,000 worth of tools, knives and collectibles.
A few weeks later, around August 30, deputies say the building was broken into once more. This time, a $600 generator was found to be stolen.
Sometime between September 24 and 25, deputies say the building had been broken into, though nothing appeared to have been taken.
Most recently, deputies say a suspect broke into the building around October 26. This time, a trail camera and a propane tank, worth around $125, had been taken.
However, deputies say the thief was finally caught on camera.
Anyone with information on the crimes, or who the person may be, is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
MORE NEWS:
Witness descriptions help Asheville Police identify, arrest suspect connected to several construction site thefts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.