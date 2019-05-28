MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Emergency Management said officials are asking for help locating a man reported missing on Monday, May 27.
According to officials, deputies with the Sheriff's Office are looking for Logan Bruce Shuford, 22, who was last seen leaving his home on Mountain Hope Drive in Old Fort around 10:30 Monday morning.
His family reported him missing later in the day.
Logan is described as standing 6'2'' tall, and weighing around 158 pounds. He has shoulder length blonde hair, and has blue eyes.
On the day he was reported missing, he was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
Officials say Logan drives a navy blue Ford Fusion with NC tag FAP-9951.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. deputies investigating armed robbery involving assault of convenience store clerk
Arden man sentenced to prison for ramming victim's car, firing shots as she sped away in December 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.