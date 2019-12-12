MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies need your help finding a man they say was last seen by his family earlier this week.
48-year-old Christopher Hogan Morris has not made contact with his family since they last saw him. His address is listed as on Gurleigh Loop in Marion.
Anyone who knows where Christopher is should call MCSO at 828-652-2235. You can also text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your info to 888777.
