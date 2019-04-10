MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 17-year-old who was last seen at her home on the night of April 7.
Deputies say Makenzie Russell ran away from her home on Lackeytown Road in Old Fort Sunday, April 7. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. at the residence.
Makenzie is described as standing 5'4'' tall with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.
