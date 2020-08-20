McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a shooting in Old Fort that unfolded Thursday afternoon.
MCSO says 59-year-old Dennis Bradley of Old Fort is tied to the shooting that happened around 4 p.m. He's described as a White man standing at 6 fee 1 inch tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap.
He is reportedly driving a 1989 Cevrolet truck with N.C. tag HAZ-8953.
If you see Bradley, do not approach as he's considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call MCSO at 828-652-2235 or the county 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.