MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- McDowell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 28 year old possibly in the Lake James area.
Malisha Natia Smith was reported missing from Cherokee County, on July 9, 2020.
She was last seen in Forest City with a male named Steven Scott Marlowe. The two are believed to be traveling in a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a paper license plate.
Information obtained by investigators indicates that the two were heading to Lake James.
Smith is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
