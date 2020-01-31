COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Friday named South Carolina Highway Patrol Major Robert G. Woods IV as the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
McMaster’s office said Woods is a 30-year veteran of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and is currently serving as the agency's Major of Administrative Support.
Current SCDPS Director Leroy Smith’s 4-year term expires at the end of the day on Friday. Major Woods will begin serving as acting director of DPS on February 1, and will continue serving in that capacity until a new director is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.
RELATED - SC governor loses 2 of his appointees after issues surface
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.