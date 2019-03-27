ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A person is in the hospital Wednesday evening after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.
Greg Shore with MedShore confirms to FOX Carolina that Pelzer EMS has transported the victim to the hospital. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. at the Pelzer Food Mart, near the intersection of SC-8 and US-29.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the shooting at the food mart, noting the victim's condition is unknown and that the investigation is ongoing.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.