NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate boys who were killed in a collision in May will be honored at a memorial service in Florida.
Dylan and Camryn Clark will be remembered on June 14th in New Port Richey, Florida. A flyer sent to us by a family member says the service will happen at the Harbor View Community Center at 3 p.m. The family member, who is organizing the service, says the boys are still waiting to be transported from Pickens County, but will be moved in the coming days.
Dylan and Camryn, both 6, died in a collision in Walhalla along SC-183 on May 26. South Carolina Highway Patrol has since charged their mother, 38-year-old Jennifer Knox, with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment, two counts of child restraint violation, and a seat belt violation.
FOX Carolina also spoke with the boys' father, Billy Clark, who told us he was devastated at their death. Clark lives in Florida, and says the boys were excited to move back.
A GoFundMe to raise funds for their funeral has been set up.
