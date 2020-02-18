HICKORY, NC (FOX Carolina) A North Carolina police department is investigating after they discovered several vehicles - both police and civilian - were damaged by metal tacks in their parking lot.
The Hickory Police Department says they were made aware of the damage on February 14. Multiple police vehicles, as well as those driven by civilians, were found to have been impaired by metal tacks that were discovered throughout the parking lots of the agency.
Police say over fifty half inch metal tacks were located in both the employee parking lot areas and their public access parking lot.
They're considering the crime highly dangerous, as damage to tires can cause potential car crashes. It can also inhibit emergency personnel from reaching citizens in need due to an inoperable vehicle.
While officers review surveillance footage of the vandalism, they're encouraging any citizen who visited the Police Department between February 13 and 14 to check their tires. Anyone affected by the crime should then file a police report and get a copy, free of charge, at the police headquarters.
“This is more serious than a mere damage to property. This act put lives at risk and is inexcusable. Once we identify those responsible, we will pursue charges to the fullest extent to the law,” said Chief Thurman Whisnant.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out to Hickory Police at (828) 328-5551.
