LANSING, Mich./COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office says one of seven people charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has been arrested in South Carolina's capital.
In a press release Friday, the office announced that six of the seven people charged in the plot had been arraigned, and a seventh one was awaiting extradition to Michigan. That man was 21-year-old Paul Bellar of Milford, Mich. He was arrested in Columbia on Wednesday, and the Michigan AG's office says they're now working to extradite him back to Jackson County, Mich. for arraignment.
Bellar is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. The material support charge carries a 20-year prison term and/or a $20,000 fine, and the gang membership charge is a 20-year term felony, which can be served consecutively. The carrying of a firearm charge during the commission of a felony charge has a mandatory two-year prison term to be served consecutively.
The remaining six men charged in the plot were already arraigned, all in Michigan.
The Michigan AG's Office says the group are alleged to have been part of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group the office says called on members to not only target law enforcement officers, but to also train and plan for an operation to attack the state capitol and kidnap Whitmer, along with other government officials. The office also says the Wolverine Watchmen made threats of violence seeking to instigate a civil war and lead to societal collapse.
