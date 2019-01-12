Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies along with numerous other agencies were searching the area of Dixie Drive in Anderson for Quame Tyke Foreman, 16, who has autism.
Officials were asking the public to be on the look out for this juvenile.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office reported the teenager has been located safely.
