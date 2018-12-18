Kenneth Fisher

Help find Kenneth Fisher. (GPD)

Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As of 3:45 p.m. Kenneth has been located. 

Greenville Police Department officers were seeking help from the public in regards to a missing man, suffering from dementia. 

Kenneth Fisher, 86, from Augusta Street/Church Street area around 2:30 this afternoon. He was last seen wearing a Clemson hat, blue jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes. 

