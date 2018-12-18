Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As of 3:45 p.m. Kenneth has been located.
Greenville Police Department officers were seeking help from the public in regards to a missing man, suffering from dementia.
Kenneth Fisher, 86, from Augusta Street/Church Street area around 2:30 this afternoon. He was last seen wearing a Clemson hat, blue jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.