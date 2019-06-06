FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Fountain Inn community is coming together to search for a missing miniature horse that is only two months old.
The owner believes Pikachu was stolen and that her life is in danger.
The sheriff's office is involved and the owner is getting a lot of support after the picture of the horse was shared to social media.
This owner is very grateful for the support that her friends have shown her. She is just hoping that someone knows where her tiny miniature horse is tonight.
"A two month old miniature horse is not old enough to be weaned from its mother and their life is in danger," says Kate Nichols.
Two month old, 40 pound Pikachu is gone and has been since sometime between dinner time Wednesday Night and this morning when Kate Nichols noticed a member of her family was missing. That's when they began searching.
Nichols says they searched the,"perimeter, the pasture, we looked along the fence line, we looked under the cottage up there."
Baine Fairley brought out his drove after seeing the post on Facebook because with several acres of land, he figured she would need some help.
Fairley says, "It's the least we can do for her. She has always been good to my sister-in-law and my wife."
"Maybe from a bird's eye view, he can give us some more information because right now we have nothing there is no sign of Pikachu. She is gone," says Nichols.
Pikachu is still nursing and won't survive long without the proper care. Kate and her son Logan hugged as they filed the police report with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office believe that someone will do the right thing.
"If you suddenly notice a little pony in distress nearby to you please reach out and report it. The little pony needs their mother… Day… And we would like Pikachu back. It's too early for her to cross the rainbow bridge that's right it is."
For Logan's sake, many are hoping that Pikachu is safe and sound and isn't crossing the rainbow bridge into heaven anytime soon.
She also was contacted by an organization called Net Posse that helps with the search for stolen horses and will do their best to intervene if a stolen horse is later sold.
She uses these horses for therapy and children's birthday parties and she just wants Pikachu back for the horse's mother's sake.
They searched for any signs of struggle like if a coyote or another animal may have attacked the horse, but they owner says that they didn't find any blood or scratches on Pikachu's mother.
She says the mother would have defended her child and there would have been signs of that present on the farm.
