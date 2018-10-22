McDowell County, North Carolina (Fox Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said they were searching for a 64-year old missing man with dementia as of October. 22nd.
Deputies said Johnny Lee Barefoot was found safely around 4 p.m. Monday.
Barefoot was last seen leaving the Houston House, an assisted living facility on U.S. 64 in Union Mills, at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 22.
He is described as a white male who is six feet, two inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a tan jacket, green knapsack, and a Indiana Jones style hat.
He suffers from dementia so may not know where he is or his own identity, or other information. Anyone with information concerning Barefoot's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-400.
