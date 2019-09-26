UNION, SC (Fox Carolina) - Jessica Ashemore is turning 35 years old. Her family has the pink balloons and birthday candles ready to celebrate.
But Jessica is nowhere to be found.
Union Co. deputies said she went missing on May 19, 2019. Her family says she went for a walk and then vanished into what seems like thin air. We're told she left her inhaler and purse behind.
"No matter what, I know Jessica can’t come home on her own. There’s no way, if she could, she would be here," Angel Ashemore said. "She’s got two children that wake up every day and don’t know where their mom is."
Angel is Jessica's mother, and she said the days get longer and harder to survive not knowing where her daughter is.
Wednesday, a crowd gathered at Foster Park in Union to celebrate Jessica and everything she is. Her daughter London held a yellow balloon during the vigil. On it, it reads, "Happy Birthday Mom. I'm six now."
"I will fight until I take my last breath. If I don’t find her today, I might not find her tomorrow, but I’m gonna find her and bring her home and I won’t give up until I do," Angel said.
Union Co. deputies have lead several searches, but say they haven't found anything.
If you have any information about Jessica or her whereabouts, call CRIMESTOPPERS.
