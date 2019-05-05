MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Mooresville Police Department took to social media Sunday morning to report the tragic news that one of their K9 officers was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post, 32-year-old K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was conducting the traffic stop on West Plaza Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday when he was shot.
Police say he was transported to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
Sheldon served with the police department for six years.
The suspect fled the scene, but was later found in a nearby apartment - dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers say the shooting remains under investigation, with several local and state law enforcement agencies assisting.
More details are expected to be released at a later time.
