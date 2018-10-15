OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that additional murder charges have been filed in the investigation into two bodies found outside a home in September.
Deputies said on Sep. 10, a neighbor in the Utica Mill Hill area heard gunfire and discovered two bodies in a yard on Padgett Street.
The bodies of two men, 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Caldwell and 29-year-old David Thomas Tranah, were found with gunshot wounds.
The day after the shooting, deputies arrested 18-year-old Steven Lee Reynolds, who is charged with two counts of murder. Reynolds also had outstanding warrants for distribution of meth and distribution of heroin.
After continued investigation, deputies said they are also charging 19-year-old Jeremy Alexander Trotter and 19-year-old Eliyah Kiana Rogers each with two counts of murder, and armed robbery.
Deputies said Reynolds was the gunman, but Trotter and Rogers both knew about the plan and helped him. Arrest warrants indicate the teens all planned to rob Caldwell.
“They went with Reynolds to the incident scene knowing that a crime was going to be committed at the Padgett Street address and aided and abetted Reynolds in that regard, even though Trotter nor Rogers did not physically shoot either Tim Caldwell or David Tranah," Captain Greg Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office said. “According to the law in this case, the hand of one is the hand of all.”
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office also arrested 36-year-old Matthew Carlton Moss, 23-year-old Sara Haley Stephens, and 20-year-old Gregory James Trotter Jr. who are all charged with accessory after the fact.
Deputies said Trotter Jr. helped conceal a car used in the double homicide.
The Sheriff's Office is searching for 54-year-old Gregory Gene Trotter, who is also charged with accessory after the fact. Anyone with his whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
