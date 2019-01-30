SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a “most wanted” suspect accused of forging checks.
Deputies said they began investigating on Nov. 26, 2018 after a woman reported that checks had been stolen from her mailbox. Two checks were subsequently written out to a Michael Knox and cashed.
The forged checks cost the victim a total of $300.
Warrants were filed on December 7 charging Michael Blake Knox of Highway 56 in Spartanburg with forgery.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 30, deputies said they were still trying to track down Knox and arrest him on the outstanding warrant.
