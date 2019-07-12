WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Williamston Police Department has asked for help tracking down a wanted suspect, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
They are looking for James Franklin Buckmaster.
Buckmaster is wanted for assault and battery 1st degree and shoplifting.
The suspect has a distinctive tattoo of the word "pain" across his throat
If you see him, do not approach and call 911.
MORE NEWS - Scientists in Switzerland discover a new dinosaur species
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.