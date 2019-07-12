James Franklin Buckmaster

James Franklin Buckmaster (Source: Williamston PD)

WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Williamston Police Department has asked for help tracking down a wanted suspect, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

They are looking for James Franklin Buckmaster.

Buckmaster is wanted for assault and battery 1st degree and shoplifting.

The suspect has a distinctive tattoo of the word "pain" across his throat

If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

