WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The woman accused of driving under the influence and not having her 6-year-old twin boys properly restrained in a crash that claimed both children’s lives over the weekend was also cited for a child passenger restraint violation earlier this month in Walhalla, according to citations released by the the SCHP.
The citations show troopers pulled Jennifer Knox over on May 17 along Blue Ridge Boulevard and cited her for speeding and the child restraint violation.
Click here to view those citations.
Troopers said Knox was also charged after a May 26 crash on SC 183 after her BMW struck a KIA head-on while trying to pass another vehicle.
Neither Knox nor her her two twin boys were wearing seat belts and were ejected from the BMW when it overturned, troopers said. All three were rushed to the hospital.
The two children, Dylan and Camryn Clark, died from their injuries.
Knox, 38, was later charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment, two counts of child restraint violation, and seat-belt violation.
Knox is still being treated at the hospital but troopers said she will be booked into the Pickens County Detention Center upon her release.
PREVIOUSLY - Troopers charge mother after 6-year-old twin boys ejected, killed in Walhalla Highway crash Sunday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.