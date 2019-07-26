OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The mother of a man shot in the head earlier in July says he's slowly making progress.
We first reported that on July 10, Timothy "TJ" Phillips was found with a gunshot wound early in the morning near woods in Seneca. TJ was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville for emergency treatment. Since then, his family has told FOX Carolina he hasn't regained consciousness, but swelling has gone down.
His mother, Nancy, has asked for prayers. On Friday, she told anchor Cody Alcorn that his recovery continues. She says TJ has been taken off of the ventilator and has a trachea tube now. Doctors removed the staples in his head, but he remains unresponsive.
Oconee County deputies have arrested a man in connection with the shooting. Marshall Lee Rogers was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting. Rogers remains in jail with no bond.
