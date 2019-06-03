GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a motorcyclist who was struck by a van on May 30 has passed away three days after the collision.

South Carolina Highway Patrol had previously reported the accident happened around 9:23 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and van on White Horse Road near Farrs Bridge Road.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 25 when the driver of a van, identified as 28-year-old Hope Campbell, who was traveling south, turned left in front of the motorcycle causing both to collide.

SCHP reported the motorcyclist was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment then. However, the coroner's office says 47-year-old Warren Faucett of Travelers Rest passed away at 2:30 p.m. on June 2.

Prior to Faucett's death, troopers charged Campbell with felony DUI causing great bodily injury. She was arrested and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center. Campbell had already bonded out of jail, satisfying a $15,000 surety bond.

Troopers now say that Faucett is charged with Felony DUI resulting in death.