McDowell Co, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A little after 10 am officers with the Marion Police Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 221 and 226 South, in Marion, they say.
The collision took place where the McDowell Co. power outages happened, and rendered the intersection light inoperable, the police report says. Witnesses say both vehicles seemed to enter the intersection at the same time.
Iva Portal, of Miami Florida, was operating a tractor trailer traveling north, and a Marion woman was operating a Kia Sportage, traveling south, when the two vehicles collided.
All five passengers in the Kia were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville for injuries sustained in the crash. The female driver later succumbed to her injuries while as the hospital. The Florida man was not injured in the crash.
The female driver's identification is being withheld until her family is notified. The crash is still under investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details as they unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.