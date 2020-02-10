SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects Monday morning after a chase that ended at Exit 1, Highway 11 on I-85, according to a press release.
Transylvania County requested the assistance of Oconee County regarding a pursuit that was headed into the Oconee area, with a white Dodge pulling a trailer with a suspected stolen golf cart.
Deputies picked up the pursuit along Whitewater Falls Road, where deputies deployed stop stick, which effectively disabled some of the tires on the truck. The suspects continued their speed of 65 milers per hour.
The pursuit ended along Highway 11 and I-85, as the truck rammed through a gate with the driver and passenger fleeing on foot. Both were apprehended shortly after.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the truck pulling the trailer was stolen as well.
The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Robert Clark, Jr. and the passenger of the vehicle, Justin Eric Callaham, were taken into custody and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.
