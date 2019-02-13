GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina has confirmed that multiple men listed in the Houston Chronicle’s database of church leaders and volunteers convicted of sex crimes are from the Upstate and the Mountains.

The Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News compiled a database of hundreds of Southern Baptist church leaders and workers have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past 20 years, including dozens who the papers report returned to church duties.

The newspapers found about 380 Southern Baptist church leaders and workers have been accused of sexual misconduct since 1998, in cases involving more than 700 victims. Some of the victims were as young as 3 years old. About 220 of those accused were either convicted or pleaded guilty.

FOX Carolina has independently confirmed at least five of the men listed in the database are from our coverage area. Four are from the Upstate and one from Western North Carolina.

James William Bell was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, commit or attempt lewd act on a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in November 2002. Bell is currently on the SC sex offender registry and his current city is listed as Greenwood, SC.

Norman Henley Keesee worked as a music minister in Greenwood County, per our archives. He was convicted in April 2012 of assault and battery first degree. He is listed on the SC Sex Offender Registry with Greenwood as his current city.

Stephen Douglas Berry was an associate pastor at a church in Union County, per our archives. He is currently in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The offense took place in Union County and be began his prison sentence in January, 2013, per SCDC records.

Augustin Fernando Garcia is also serving time in South Carolina’s prison system for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and several counts of lewd act on a child, which took place in Greenwood County, per SCDC records. Garcia has been in prison since January 2001.

Roy Mace Honeycutt II was, per our archives, a minister with ties to churches in Asheville and Mars Hill who remains on the NC Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of sex offense first degree with a child under 13 and indecent liberties with a minor in June 2008. He was released from prison in January 2011. The registry states he currently resides in Buncombe County.

MORE: