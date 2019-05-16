UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said multiple students were charged after a series of assaults and a vandalism incident at Union County High School.
The vandalism took place on May 10 at the school on Lakeside Drive.
A 15-year-old boy was charged after police said he was accused of ripping a bathroom sink from the wall. Police said three other boys witnesses the vandalism and gave statements.
The two assault incidents occurred on May 13.
In one case, police said a 15-year-old boy was charged after walking up to a 14-year-old seated in the lunch room and punching the younger boy in the head three times.
The second case took place in a classroom. Police said a female student was accused of pushing a pregnant teacher out of the way as the 16-year-old tried to fight another student.
All students charged were released to their parents and police said the cases will be handled in family court.
MORE NEWS - Walmart says it will raise prices because of tariffs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.