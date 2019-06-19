GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville's most heartbreaking murder cases is being revisited on the small screen nearly three decades later, and you can tune in to hear from detectives who covered the case.
Investigation Discovery announced Wednesday that an upcoming episode of "On The Case with Paula Zahn" will dive into the murder of Genevieve "Jenny" Zitricki, who was found dead by maintenance workers in her apartment on April 6th, 1990. Zitricki had been killed two days prior, beaten and strangled and found face-down in a bathtub with running water.
Her case would go cold until 2006, when Greenville PD discovered DNA evidence linking Zitricki's killer to the double homicide of a mother and daughter in Missouri in 1998, and further linking more cases across the country. In the Missouri case, police say the killer also sexually assaulted the daughter.
Last year, Greenville PD named the killer as Robert Eugene Brashers, who killed himself in a standoff with police in 1999. We learned then Brashers not only killed Zitricki, but also sexually assaulted her. He also tried to kill a woman in Tennessee in 1998, and was described as a "violent serial rapist and murderer".
The true-crime "On The Case" series features interviews with detectives in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri. One detective interviewed includes Greenville PD Det. Bush Banton, who worked Zitricki's case as it unfolded. The series, hosted by veteran Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, uses interviews and visual elements to weave together the stories surrounding each case.
The episode that dives into this case will air Sunday, June 23, at 10 p.m. EST. Excluding commercials, the episode airs for about 40 minutes. To see what channel Investigation Discovery airs on for your provider, click here. You can also watch the episode after it airs on the Investigation Discovery website here, or by logging in to a smart TV app with your cable or satellite provider.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.