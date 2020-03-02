ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A felon has been convicted after robbing his employer with a dangerous weapon, posing under a fake identity, and stealing and possessing a firearm, according to the Buncombe County District Attorney.
According to District Attorney Williams, Nicholus Latrell Rosell was sentenced to imprisonment of 44-65 months.
Deputies say that on August 3rd, 2019, they responded to a robbery, where a gun and nearly $20,000 was stolen from the truck of Rosell's employer. When his employer confronted him, Rosell threatened the victim with a gun and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Deputies pursued Rosell and stopped him near exit 59 on I-40. Rosell fled law enforcement on foot, crossing both lane of the interstate. During the chase, a K9 was released and was able to apprehend Rosell.
In all, deputies say $19,957 was located along the interstate and around Rosell, since the K9 had ripped his pockets during the chase. A gun was found in the vehicle, and found to belong to his employer.
Rosell claimed after being booked that he was not involved at all, and his name was "Cedric Cox."
Fingerprints taken at the detention center were later compared by the FBI and returned positive identification for Nicholus Rosell.
Rosell was previously convicted of a felony offense and was not permitted to have a firearm, the District Attorney says.
