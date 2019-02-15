WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- 'Operation Broken Heart' proved successful over Valentine's Day, as the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit announced the arrests of eleven individuals, Friday.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they called it 'Operation Broken Heart' instead of their normal 'Operation Infinity' because of the proximity of the holiday, and the heartbreaking effects it has on people's lives.
The operation is still ongoing as there are additional eleven individuals being sought, as they are not listed.
