ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) An intense fire destroyed several businesses at a strip mall off Clemson Boulevard in Anderson.
“I lived here all of my life, but I’ve had this post office for about 10 years,” Tammy Ifversen said.
She says a family members delivered the news and she wanted to stop by and see it for herself. Her local post office is gone and the mail inside is too.
“It’s bad, it’s upsetting,” Ifversen said.
Investigators say flames engulfed at least six businesses including a post office located in the strip mall and there’s water and smoke damage inside several others.
“They’re bring all the mail that was here, they’re bringing it down there and you can go down there and get your mail,” Ifversen said.
She’s referring to the Main Post Office on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson next to the Ingles Grocery Store. SLED agents from the state police, ATF, Postal Inspection Service investigators, and insurance adjusters are assessing the damage.
“When we pulled up there were flames from one end to the other of the affected area, it was a lot of fire,” Adam Zenoni said.
Zenoni is the assistant fire chief with the Anderson Fire Department. He and 70 other firefighters responded to the call.
“When we were coming up we saw flames and smoke and the heat probably came out 200- feet from the building,” Zenoni said.
Now, those investigators will try and determine how and where the fire started and Ifversen knows where to pickup her mail.
“It made me feel more comfortable knowing that they are taking care of it and they’re trying to help people, you know so you won’t be stressed out,” Ifversen said.
If you have mail delivered to the North Main Post Office branch that received damage during the fire, you can get more information about your mail at the Main Post Office branch located on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson.
