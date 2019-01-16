GOLDSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in North Carolina have charged a Spartanburg teen after he reportedly was involved in an online conversation that was sexual in nature with an underage girl in Wayne County.
Wayne County deputies said they began investigating in late November when the girl’s mother came to the sheriff’s office to report the chats.
Deputies said they learned the girl had been communicating with 17-year-old Riley Kennington of Country Club road in Spartanburg.
Deputies said the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and decided to charge Kennington with indecent liberties with a minor and solicitation of a child by computer to commit a sex act.
Deputies said all of the interaction between Kennington and the girl took place online.
Kennington was arrested on Jan. 10 in Spartanburg County and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.
Deputies said no other details would be released due to the age of the victim and the nature of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.