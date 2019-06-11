NC deputies reveal more about how missing 85-year-old SC woman was found

EVERGREEN, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office has released more details on how search crews located an 85-year-old woman who went missing in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Lae Enforcement Division said said Jaxie Rogers drove away from a grocery store parking lot in a Buick Lacrosseon the afternoon of June 9.
A silver alert was issued in North Carolina and SLED also issued an endangered persons alert in South Carolina.
The search continued until Tuesday when Columbus County deputies found Rogers in a wooded area near about half a mile from where they found her vehicle.
Deputies said the car was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday next to the Lumber River.
Crews began searching the woods for her and found Rogers around 11:30 a.m.
"Mrs. Rogers traveled through areas of high water during her journey," Columbus County deputies wrote about the rescue. "She was dehydrated but in good spirits. Her first request was for something to drink. Mrs. Rogers was carried out of the wooded area and transported to the hospital for evaluation."
