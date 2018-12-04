McDowell County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are urging local residents to be aware of a scam once again circulating in the area involving sending money to a relative in trouble.
The caller tells citizens a family member has been arrested and needs money to get out of jail. They are, most times, being instructed to get gift cards or money orders from big box stores.
The Sheriff’s Office advises McDowell folks never to send money in these instances but to call the relative and confirm whether or not they need help.
Find a way to corroborate the story instead of sending money blindly. If you can’t get in touch with the relative, call the jail where they are supposedly confined.
If you have questions or concerns about the scam, call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
