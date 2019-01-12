Tryon, North Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- Tryon officials want business owners to be aware of a suspect that has passed or attempted to pass counterfeit bills at several Columbus businesses. Most recently at Subway and Dollar General today (January 12, 2019).
The suspect is a young black male and has been seen wearing hoodie sweatshirts - black, grey and yellow most recently with dark blue jeans.
Suspect Vehicles: Silver 2000-2005 Honda Accord or Civic with a paper tag or a Silver Dodge or Chrysler van.
Business owners and employees should be alert - this suspect also possibly passed counterfeit bills here in Tryon.
Text TIP TRYON followed by your message, to 888777 or Submit an anonymous web tip
