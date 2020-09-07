SPRUCE PINE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Monday that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mitchell County.
The shooting involved a Spruce Pine police officer and happened on Sunday.
An Associated Press report stated the suspect who was shot was armed with a knife.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spruce Pine Police Department for additional details.
MORE NEWS - Denver is under a winter storm watch two days after the city hit 101 degrees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.