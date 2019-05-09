LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX Carolina ) – Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said a traffic stop on Wednesday led to the largest cocaine seizure ever in his county.
Beam said deputies pulled a vehicle over on Gastonia Highway for multiple traffic violations. A K-9 performed an “open-air sniff” and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs inside.
Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found 117 pounds of cocaine in the car, with an estimated street value of $6.4 million.
The driver, Jason Evan Williams, 48, of Goldsboro, NC, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in cocaine by possession, by transport and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.
