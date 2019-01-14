WILSON, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that a state trooper was shot while initiating a traffic stop Monday afternoon and the suspect is still on the run.
According to a press release, Trooper D.C. Harrell was conducting a traffic stop on Hanes Road in Wilson County when he was shot.
NCDPS says Harrell was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The North Carolina Highway Patrol Retiree's Association posted on Facebook that he received a head wound.
We stand with the @NCSHP and they are in our thoughts and prayers as one of their own was shot this evening in Wilson County. Prayers for a complete recovery.— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 14, 2019
Harrell is a five year veteran assigned to Wilson County.
"This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell’s family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers.”
Authorities and state agencies from all over the area are actively searching for the suspect- who is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone in the area is asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
