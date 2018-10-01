WILKES CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Monday that a missing N.C. teen could be travelling with two men wanted in Wilkes County.
Deputies first reported that Abigail Cecile was missing at about 1 p.m. Monday.
A few hours later, a Wilkes County Sheriff's Office Facebook post detailed warrants for two men wanted in connection to a missing juvenile.
Deputies said Jerry Dearl Carpenter, 46, and Steven Anthony Steelman, 26, had warrants on file in Wilkes County.
The NCMEC verified the connection on their Twitter account:
#MISSINGAbigail was last seen on October 1, 2018. She may be traveling in a red Volkswagen Golf with a sunroof with Jerry Dearl Carpenter w/m 46 yoa and Steven Anthony Steelman w/m 26yoa #WilkesCounty #NorthCarolinahttps://t.co/O9U5yEEEXH— NCMEC (@MissingKids) October 1, 2018
The tweet includes a photo of a red Volkswagon Golf with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or contact the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office at (336) 838-9111.
