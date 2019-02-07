WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - State correctional officers and local law enforcement are working to find an inmate they say was reported missing from his approved work assignment Thursday afternoon.
According to North Carolina Public Safety, Steven W. Coleman was reported missing around 1:45 p.m.
Coleman, 44, is a minimum custody inmate at Craggy Correctional Center and was at his assignment in Woodfin. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 231 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is originally from Richmond County.
Anyone who knows where Coleman is should call police or Craggy Correctional at 828-645-5315.
State correctional officers and local law enforcement are seeking Craggy Correctional Center minimum custody inmate Steven W. Coleman (#0082606), who was reported missing from his approved work assignment in Woodfin in Buncombe County on Thursday. He was last seen at 1:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xxzYSj342m— NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) February 7, 2019
