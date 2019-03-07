GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - There are lattes, ice cream, sweet treats and a lot to talk about at Spill The Beans in Greenville. Some of the customers are students, and others are working on computers and using phones.
However, two customers who work for a supply chain for an aerospace company say they get a lot of unwanted spoof calls.
“Someone that’s less savvy with these scammers might get taken advantage of.” Bailey said.
He's moved from place to place, but kept the same number for years, however that doesn't stop unfamiliar numbers from calling him.
“It’s a clever way to get around an 800 or an 866 number popping up on your caller ID," Bailey said.
The practice is called neighbor spoofing and more and more legit businesses are using the practice to trick you to answer a call and it's legal.
“I think it’s extremely deceptive," one man said.
Administrators with the Federal Communications Commission say a business representative could be located in a different state or country than you are, but when that person calls you, the number has the same area code as to where you live.
“So, naturally I’ll answer the phone because I think it’s something affiliated to me that I should probably be aware of,"' a customer at Spill the Beans said.
Deveren Werne is vice president with Video Technologies in Greenville County.
"You are more apt to answer the phone because it is associated with your area," Werne said.
He says more businesses are adopting the practice because it's easy to access the technology to do it. He says however scammers use the practice too and if he thinks it's a scammer he'll block the call.
“It gives me a nice little red exclamation point and says ‘this call is suspected of spam, don’t answer it," he said.
Werne said it shows how technology is evolving, but can be used in a good or bad way.
Administrators with the FCC say spoofing is only illegal when it's done with the intention to commit fraud or cause harm. Neighbor spoofing will only become illegal if Congress passes new laws.
There is absolutely nothing good about spoofing phone numbers. If these callers have to use a spoofed number to get you to answer the phone they know you don't want to talk to them before they call. I get about 20 spoofed calls a day from telemarketers interrupting me. If I could get my hands on them they wouldn't be able to use a phone for a few days.
