GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – After a deadly car accident on Haywood Road, some neighbors who live in the area tell us they're concerned.
“Blue lights from everywhere,” Dennis Lamb said, “There must have been 10 or 12 cop cars out here, two ambulances, a fire truck and all of those folks were here until they pulled the car out into the early morning hours.”
Dennis Lamb said the scene outside his house on Saturday night is an all-too familiar sight.
He lives in Spring Forest neighborhood along Haywood Road, where he said he’s witnessed multiple accidents since he moved there more than 40 years ago.
The most recent accident, last weekend claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital.
The Highway Patrol MAIT team is investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Daniel Murray Junior.
Troopers said the car was traveling north along Haywood Road near Howell Road when it ran off the road, striking several trees then overturning. Lamb said he heard the crash from inside his home.
“When I stood up to look out the window, I saw them slowing down, and I knew it was an accident. I came up here and saw how horrendous this wreck was,” Lamb said.
Lamb said he's witnessed several accidents where the road curves outside his neighborhood, and he hopes to see some improvements following this deadly crash.
“They put up the signs that you see through here but the signs are not going to stop a car. They might let people know the curve is here but they're not going to stop people from going through it and hitting these trees and killing somebody,” Lamb said, “I'd like to see some kind of lighting situation, whether it's caution lights at the bottom of this hill or the curve where the hill starts coming down.”
Lamb said members of his homeowner’s association plan to attend an upcoming Greenville County Council meeting to ask that those improvements are made.
